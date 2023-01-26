An initial group of 12 cheetahs will be flown to India from SA next month in a bid to re-establish a viable population of the world’s fastest land animals in the Asian country.
The group of big cats will join eight that have already arrived from Namibia and the plan is to send a dozen every year for a decade, the South African environment department said in a statement on Thursday. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the countries, allowing the transfer to take place.
The initiative, requested by India, is aimed at reintroducing “cheetah to a former range state following the local extinction of this iconic species due to over hunting and loss of habitat in the last century,” the department said.
Cheetahs can accelerate to more than 68 miles-per-hour within three seconds in pursuit of prey.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg
Cheetahs to be flown to India after pact concluded with South Africa
Image: Bloomberg
An initial group of 12 cheetahs will be flown to India from SA next month in a bid to re-establish a viable population of the world’s fastest land animals in the Asian country.
The group of big cats will join eight that have already arrived from Namibia and the plan is to send a dozen every year for a decade, the South African environment department said in a statement on Thursday. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the countries, allowing the transfer to take place.
The initiative, requested by India, is aimed at reintroducing “cheetah to a former range state following the local extinction of this iconic species due to over hunting and loss of habitat in the last century,” the department said.
Cheetahs can accelerate to more than 68 miles-per-hour within three seconds in pursuit of prey.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg
READ MORE:
South Africa signs deal with India to relocate dozens of cheetahs
Tiger safely captured in Edenvale, says local security, but SPCA is yet to verify
'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings cubs home
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos