South Africa

Two suspects bust for possession of abalone worth R1.8m in Gqeberha

05 February 2023 - 12:13
Two suspects are set to appear in the Gqeberha magistrates' court for possession of abalone worth R1.8m.
Two suspects are set to appear in the Gqeberha magistrates' court for possession of abalone worth R1.8m.
Image: 123RF/bedo

Eastern Cape police have arrested two suspects for possession of abalone worth R1.8m in Gqeberha.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspects were netted on Friday in a joint operation between the public order policing unit, department of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs, SanParks and a private company.

Police confiscate R4m worth of drugs in Cape Town informal settlement

Police were on patrol near the informal settlement in Khayelitsha on Wednesday evening when they arrested suspects with drugs and abalone.
News
1 month ago

“At about 3.30pm a search warrant was executed at business premises in West End. During the search a total of 7,388 units of abalone and a green Toyota bakkie with an estimated value of R1.8m were confiscated,” said Janse van Rensburg.

She said two suspects, aged 59 and 30, were arrested for contravening the Marine Living Resource Act and illegal possession of abalone. They are set to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Hawks swoop on truck driver transporting abalone worth R9m

The Hawks have arrested a man allegedly transporting R9m worth of abalone in Paarl.
News
2 months ago

Cut crime and economy will boom, says Western Cape police chief

Multiple killings, railway metal theft, gangs, drugs, extortion and kidnappings will keep the undaunted veteran busy
News
9 months ago

Trio of Cape Town abalone poachers fined R100,000 each

Three abalone poachers have been fined R100,000 each after they were bust for running an illegal processing facility in Cape Town.
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Camps Bay tourist outsmarts load-shedding thieves with tiny tags News
  2. TUT student found stabbed to death — boyfriend taken in South Africa
  3. ‘Help me mama, he’s stabbing me’: Bestie recalls Precious Mochadibana's final ... South Africa
  4. Ex-Hawks officer with direct access to Cele linked to tavern massacres News
  5. Malema vows to rip case apart and send magistrate, prosecutor ‘into retirement’ South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’