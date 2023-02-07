South Africa

Cape Town’s new R16m weed harvester floats some boats, others not so much

Some say it’s a much-needed tool to manage the Zandvlei ecosystem, while others have questioned the cost

07 February 2023 - 18:06 By Bobby Jordan
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Cape Town prides itself on clean administration, with the latest clear audit from the auditor-general (AG) received two weeks ago...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Weeds choke Inanda Dam water quality and supply News
  2. EDITORIAL | Human rights crisis is about to burst the river banks Opinion & Analysis
  3. ‘Biocontrols’ are new weapons as SA intensifies war against aliens News
  4. Stellenbosch scientists unearth seeds of destruction in decline of pollinators News

Most read

  1. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  2. Estate agent fined R25,000 for refusing to rent property to man because he is ... South Africa
  3. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  4. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics
  5. Robbers ‘allow’ mother to breastfeed newborn before allegedly raping her in KZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...