Cape Town’s new R16m weed harvester floats some boats, others not so much
Some say it’s a much-needed tool to manage the Zandvlei ecosystem, while others have questioned the cost
07 February 2023 - 18:06 By Bobby Jordan
Cape Town prides itself on clean administration, with the latest clear audit from the auditor-general (AG) received two weeks ago...
Cape Town’s new R16m weed harvester floats some boats, others not so much
Some say it’s a much-needed tool to manage the Zandvlei ecosystem, while others have questioned the cost
Cape Town prides itself on clean administration, with the latest clear audit from the auditor-general (AG) received two weeks ago...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos