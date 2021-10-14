Stellenbosch scientists unearth seeds of destruction in decline of pollinators
About 175,000 plant species are at risk, but their longevity provides a window to restore pollinators before extinctions occur
14 October 2021 - 19:08
Pollinators such as bees, birds and butterflies are responsible for the survival of about half of all flowering plants, but they are in trouble across the world, according to a study spearheaded by Stellenbosch University.
Declines in pollinators, which visit flowers to drink nectar or eat pollen and transport pollen as they move, could therefore cause major disruptions in natural ecosystems, including loss of biodiversity...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.