Stellenbosch scientists unearth seeds of destruction in decline of pollinators

About 175,000 plant species are at risk, but their longevity provides a window to restore pollinators before extinctions occur

Pollinators such as bees, birds and butterflies are responsible for the survival of about half of all flowering plants, but they are in trouble across the world, according to a study spearheaded by Stellenbosch University.



Declines in pollinators, which visit flowers to drink nectar or eat pollen and transport pollen as they move, could therefore cause major disruptions in natural ecosystems, including loss of biodiversity...