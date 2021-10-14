News

Stellenbosch scientists unearth seeds of destruction in decline of pollinators

About 175,000 plant species are at risk, but their longevity provides a window to restore pollinators before extinctions occur

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
14 October 2021 - 19:08

Pollinators such as bees, birds and butterflies are responsible for the survival of about half of all flowering plants, but they are in trouble across the world, according to a study spearheaded by Stellenbosch University.

Declines in pollinators, which visit flowers to drink nectar or eat pollen and transport pollen as they move, could therefore cause major disruptions in natural ecosystems, including loss of biodiversity...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Cape's sand Fynbos plant that won't die South Africa
  2. Houston, we have a fynbos problem: Nasa flies to rescue of Cape's natural ... South Africa
  3. Bee and Bee with a difference: Garden bee hotels used to track Gauteng's urban ... News
  4. ‘Biocontrols’ are new weapons as SA intensifies war against aliens News
  5. How geraniums are sending a climate change distress signal to the Cape Sci-Tech

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch scientists unearth seeds of destruction in decline of pollinators News
  2. Cape crime fighter vying for councillor wants ‘day zero’ for sex work News
  3. LISTEN | All you need to know about ‘killer cop’ Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s trial News
  4. ‘They feel like family’: the haven where addicts are given back hope News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...