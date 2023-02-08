The agency said in May last year those who had previously applied for the R350 grant using the same number as someone else could access their payment at supermarket tills.
Previously multiple R350 grant applications made from the same number could only be collected at a post office. However, the SA Post Office is no longer paying out the R350 grants.
The distribution of grants via cash send is a welcome after several delays and confusion.
Last year the agency urged applicants who chose the cash send option to switch to either bank accounts or post office payments to speed up the application process.
It said it was finalising the rollout of cash send payments with banks.
“The previous contracts expired when the grant came to an end and we had to follow a procurement process to enter into contracts again. This whole process has, unfortunately, delayed the contracting significantly,” said executive manager for grants administration Dianne Dunkerley.
Three months later Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi confirmed all those who chose the “cash send” payment option had been paid via bank accounts or through post offices.
Cash send and cell number changes: You need to provide face recognition for these R350 grant services
Image: Sino Majangaza
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says those who receive the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant will have to verify their identity through facial recognition to make certain changes.
The agency sent an alert this week advising anyone who wants to do the following services that they will need to undergo facial recognition to verify their identity.
• Clear their referred status.
• Have a Postbank account opened on their behalf.
• Update the cellphone number linked to their R350 grant.
• Request payment of the grant via cash send.
“Clients will receive two SMSs from Sassa. Please click on the link provided on the second SMS,” it said.
The link is only valid for three days or 72 hours and SMSs can be resent by calling 0800 601011.
