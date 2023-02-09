“We have given the SA Police Service a chance, they are failing. We have given the justice system, [minister] Ronald Lamola, a chance and they're playing. Now you have touched a wrong country [sic] — we shall show them flames.
“Let them release him, we are going to prison, we are going to kill him, he will follow Ntokozo. We are not going to tolerate that.”
Xaba, a third-year student from Newcastle, was found dead in her residence at TUT after her ex-boyfriend, rugby player Ngcebo Thusi had allegedly asked to be alone with her.
Thusi appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday after his arrest.
The National Prosecuting Authority said Thusi is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
WATCH | 'Release him, we will kill him!' Fiery speech at murdered TUT student Ntokozo Xaba's memorial
Student president for the Tshwane University of Technology's (TUT) Soshanguve campus Sizwe Nyambi gave a fiery speech at the memorial service for murdered student Ntokozo Xaba on Thursday.
“If it is that they want to open a case against me, for saying that if they release him, we are going to kill him, let it be. I'm ready to wear the uniform of prison because I'm fighting for Ntokozo Xaba, who didn't have power to fight for herself.
“We will approach the killing of women and children exactly the same way as the generation of 1976 approached apartheid.”
The audience cheered and clapped amid heightened emotions during the speeches.
WATCH | TUT holds memorial service for student Ntokozo Xaba
