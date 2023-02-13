ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has speculated that the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was targeted for assassination.
AKA was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening, a fatal shooting which also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, wine owner and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
“We can't make speculations at the moment, but what we know and have seen is it was a hit, AKA was assassinated. We believe in the capacity of the police to dig deep and get the killers. Also get to the bottom of why [the motive]. He wasn't a drug lord, he was a musician,” Mbalula said on eNCA.
“The family has expressed gratitude to the police for their professionalism. We leave everything in the hands of the law. Anyone with information must work with the cops and provide information so we can find these killers.”
Police are hunting for two gunmen, who are seen on CCTV footage from the murder scene.
'AKA was assassinated': Fikile Mbalula
Image: Instagram/ AKA
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has speculated that the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was targeted for assassination.
AKA was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening, a fatal shooting which also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, wine owner and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
“We can't make speculations at the moment, but what we know and have seen is it was a hit, AKA was assassinated. We believe in the capacity of the police to dig deep and get the killers. Also get to the bottom of why [the motive]. He wasn't a drug lord, he was a musician,” Mbalula said on eNCA.
“The family has expressed gratitude to the police for their professionalism. We leave everything in the hands of the law. Anyone with information must work with the cops and provide information so we can find these killers.”
Police are hunting for two gunmen, who are seen on CCTV footage from the murder scene.
The ANC in eThekwini region said: “The latest footage showing suspects shooting AKA and 'Tibz' at close range warrants the deployment of a team of experienced ballistic experts to ensure the gathering of enough evidence and to carry spot examinations of the crime scene.
“IT experts must also be assigned to analyse the footage.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
'I loved AKA': Wish restaurant owner speaks about night of tragedy
WATCH | CCTV of AKA's happy final moments with friends before shooting
Tributes pour in for second victim in AKA fatal shooting, book author & celeb chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane
'Our son was loved and he gave love in return' — Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' parents release statement
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos