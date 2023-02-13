Politics

'AKA was assassinated': Fikile Mbalula

13 February 2023 - 12:39
The 35-year-old rapper was shot dead outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on Friday evening.
The 35-year-old rapper was shot dead outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on Friday evening.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has speculated that the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was targeted for assassination

AKA was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening, a fatal shooting which also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, wine owner and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

“We can't make speculations at the moment, but what we know and have seen is it was a hit, AKA was assassinated. We believe in the capacity of the police to dig deep and get the killers. Also get to the bottom of why [the motive]. He wasn't a drug lord, he was a musician,” Mbalula said on eNCA.

“The family has expressed gratitude to the police for their professionalism. We leave everything in the hands of the law. Anyone with information must work with the cops and provide information so we can find these killers.”

Police are hunting for two gunmen, who are seen on CCTV footage from the murder scene.

The ANC in eThekwini region said: “The latest footage showing suspects shooting AKA and 'Tibz' at close range warrants the deployment of a team of experienced ballistic experts to ensure the gathering of enough evidence and to carry spot examinations of the crime scene.

 “IT experts must also be assigned to analyse the footage.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

'I loved AKA': Wish restaurant owner speaks about night of tragedy

Wish on Florida restaurant owner Philani Kweyama paid tribute to the fallen star Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane ...
News
17 hours ago

WATCH | CCTV of AKA's happy final moments with friends before shooting

CCTV footage has been widely shared showing the shooting in Florida Road, Durban, on Friday night which claimed the lives of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Tributes pour in for second victim in AKA fatal shooting, book author & celeb chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane

The fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of celebrated rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes also claimed the life of AKA's lifelong friend and ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'Our son was loved and he gave love in return' — Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' parents release statement

Tony and Lynn Forbes, parents to slain rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, have asked for prayers as they deal with losing their son, a brother and father ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dismay in ANC over cabinet reshuffle delay Politics
  2. Electricity minister just 'a project manager': Gwede Politics
  3. High-speed internet for all, bridges, roads, harbours ... it's all happening, ... Politics
  4. 'Fighters must at least fight to have a matric certificate': Godrich urges EFF ... Politics
  5. ‘I'll fight these criminals until the day I’m no longer on this earth’: Mashaba ... Politics

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path