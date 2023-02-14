Friends, family and fans of slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes were spotted arriving at his home in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on Monday afternoon. Forbes was gunned down outside popular Durban restaurant Wish on Friday evening.
A string of cars lined the pavements around the late rapper’s home as industry colleagues such as artists Slikour, Shugasmakx, Da L.E.S, JR and Yanga Chief arrived at Forbes’ home to pay respects. DJs Ayanda ‘“MVP” Mdluli, Thando Thabethe and the family of the late Riky Rick, including his wife Bianca Naidoo, were also seen entering the property holding bouquets of flowers.
A visibly emotional fan, Awande Zwane, placed a single rose outside the gate before handing a card of condolence to a family representative.
“It’s painful. AKA was a groundbreaker for a lot of us young people. He was tenacious and focused,” she said.
Zwane thanked the Forbes family for sharing their son with South Africans. “I got so excited when I found out he was releasing music again. He meant a lot to us as a country, but the Megacy [AKA’s fan base] goes on and his music will live forever.”
WATCH | ‘We are all heartbroken’: AKA’s friends and family pay respects at artist’s home
OBITUARY | AKA: A misunderstood star who opened doors for others
Former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini also offered his condolences to the family.
Dlamini said too many young people in South Africa were losing their lives due to crime.
“We are all heartbroken, the hip-hop game has a glitch. The list [of deaths] is long, young people are dying, it’s been normalised. So I must start freeing up my weekends because all my peers are going?”
He urged the youth to unite across class and racial lines to preserve the memories of young people who had been murdered. He mentioned DJs Sumbody and Citi Lyts who were gunned down in separate incidents last year.
