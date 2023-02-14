South Africa

WATCH | ‘We are all heartbroken’: AKA’s friends and family pay respects at artist’s home

14 February 2023 - 12:19 By Kayleen Morgan

Friends, family and fans of slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes were spotted arriving at his home in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on Monday afternoon. Forbes was gunned down outside popular Durban restaurant Wish on Friday evening.

A string of cars lined the pavements around the late rapper’s home as industry colleagues such as artists Slikour, Shugasmakx, Da L.E.S, JR and Yanga Chief arrived at Forbes’ home to pay respects. DJs Ayanda ‘“MVP” Mdluli, Thando Thabethe and the family of the late Riky Rick, including his wife Bianca Naidoo, were also seen entering the property holding bouquets of flowers.

A visibly emotional fan, Awande Zwane, placed a single rose outside the gate before handing a card of condolence to a family representative.

“It’s painful. AKA was a groundbreaker for a lot of us young people. He was tenacious and focused,” she said.

Zwane thanked the Forbes family for sharing their son with South Africans. “I got so excited when I found out he was releasing music again. He meant a lot to us as a country, but the Megacy [AKA’s fan base] goes on and his music will live forever.”

OBITUARY | AKA: A misunderstood star who opened doors for others

Described as extraordinarily talented and a consummate professional, the rapper's violent death has left the SA music industry and his many fans ...
News
2 days ago

Former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini also offered his condolences to the family.

Dlamini said too many young people in South Africa were losing their lives due to crime.

“We are all heartbroken, the hip-hop game has a glitch. The list [of deaths] is long, young people are dying, it’s been normalised. So I must start freeing up my weekends because all my peers are going?”

He urged the youth to unite across class and racial lines to preserve the memories of young people who had been murdered. He mentioned DJs Sumbody and Citi Lyts who were gunned down in separate incidents last year.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

'I am absolutely heartbroken': Man United coach Benni McCarthy pays tribute to AKA

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was a massive Manchester United fan and even had a tattoo of the English Premier League giants. He previously shared that he was ...
Sport
4 hours ago

WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage

In this video we track the two shooters who killed AKA and Tibz as they were leaving a restaurant in Florida Road, Durban, on Friday night.
News
1 day ago

'I loved AKA': Wish restaurant owner speaks about night of tragedy

Wish on Florida restaurant owner Philani Kweyama paid tribute to the fallen star Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Zinhle, Oskido & Da L.E.S go to AKA’s house to pay their respects

Celebs spotted outside AKA's home in Bryanston.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. AKA's death — here are the facts so far South Africa
  2. 'I loved AKA': Wish restaurant owner speaks about night of tragedy News
  3. WATCH | CCTV of AKA's happy final moments with friends before shooting TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  2. Who ordered the hit on AKA? News
  3. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  4. AKA's family identify his body at morgue and visit scene of shooting South Africa
  5. KZN teen dies after being raped and forced to drink brake fluid News

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path