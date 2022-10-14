South Africa

Dogs rescued from locked box on Cape Town property

14 October 2022 - 12:36
The SCPA will look to rehome the dogs after legalities are concluded.
The SCPA will look to rehome the dogs after legalities are concluded.
Image: Supplied

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) seized two dogs found locked in a wooden box at a Cape Town residence this week.

An SPCA team, accompanied by Cape Town law-enforcement personnel, descended on the Valhalla Park home on Thursday, armed with a court order.

SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said bolt cutters had to be used to rescue the dogs.

A previous visit to the home failed to deliver improved conditions for the animals.

“We first tried to educate the dogs’ owner since the animals’ living conditions were totally unacceptable. Unfortunately, we found the same conditions when we returned for a follow-up check, which is why we have now confiscated the animals and are laying criminal charges of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act,” said Pieterse.

No dog’s life for children who have canines in theirs

A study finds that youngsters who interact with dogs are less stressed than those who don’t
Science
3 months ago

He added that the team was greeted by an overwhelming stench as the dogs lived in faeces, as well as darkness with inadequate ventilation.

Pit bull puppies being trained for fighting rescued by SPCA

The SPCA and the City of Cape Town’s animal control unit have rescued three pit bull terrier puppies that were being trained for fighting.
News
3 months ago

Pieterse said the SPCA will look to rehome the animals after legalities are finalised.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Residents live in fear of pitbulls after kid's death

It was barely five minutes after Nothemba Keke's four-year-old son Milani had jumped from her lap that she heard him screaming. A neighbour's ...
News
1 year ago

Widow fights for R1.6-million house her husband left to SPCA

When she made the SPCA a beneficiary of her will 13 years ago, animal lover Anna Koch did not expect she would one day have to fight to save her ...
News
5 years ago

Neighbour 'sells woman's pitbull puppy'

A Cape Town woman is fuming after spotting her missing pitbull puppy for sale on advertising website Gumtree. The sale is apparently being organised ...
News
8 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Creature comforts: how cats, dogs and horses help humans heal Lifestyle
  2. Petting dogs engages social brain, reduces stress Science
  3. 'I will do anything': breeder pleads for safe return of six stolen golden ... South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Owners get their furry friends vaccinated against rabies South Africa
  5. WATCH | Anti-poaching K9 heroes help keep our wildlife safe Lifestyle

Most read

  1. This is the woman whose decomposed body was found 'hidden in ceiling of ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai news
  3. Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma South Africa
  4. Sassa is changing systems — here's how grant applications may be affected South Africa
  5. Eskom, aliens, Armageddon ... exactly what happened in Durban last night? South Africa

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...