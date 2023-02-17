South Africa

More rain over the weekend in most parts of the country

Disruptive rain warning issued for parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape

17 February 2023
The weather service said scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected this Friday over Gauteng, extending to other parts of the country. Stock photo.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a weather warning for possible disruptive rain that might cause localised flooding in parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo. 

Saws forecaster Luthando Masimini said two weather warnings have been issued. 

“One is a yellow level 2 for the western parts of Limpopo, the Lephallale, Thabazimbi area, as well as the eastern part of the province. The warning is for disruptive rain that may lead to localised flooding of roads and settlements, low-lying bridges.”

Masimini said the warning extends to the Mpumalanga's lowveld and the eastern and southern highveld.

“Looking at areas, including Belfast, Ermelo, Secunda as well as Piet Retief in the southeast parts of Mpumalanga, also extending into northern KwaZulu-Natal, looking into Newcastle, Pongola in the extreme north, going southwards into the Ulundi area,” he said.

The second is a yellow level 4 warning for possible disruptive rain and localised flooding of settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges and localised damage to infrastructure which can be expected in the Eastern Cape.

Affected municipalities mentioned were Ntabankulu, Mbizana, Mbhashe, Mnquma, Great Kei and OR Tambo.

Masimini said more rain is expected on Saturday and isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected for the central, south and eastern parts of the country with widespread rain likely over the northern part of Limpopo.

On Sunday, isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers can be expected in the central and eastern parts and widespread rain over the Mpumalanga and Limpopo lowveld.

Scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected on Friday over Gauteng, extending into the eastern and southern parts of the country.

The Western Cape is also expecting scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers over the eastern interior and the south coast. The western parts, including Cape Town and Lambert's Bay,  can expect isolated showers and thundershowers on Friday.

