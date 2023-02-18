South Africa

Drowning victim’s body recovered from Johannesburg dam

18 February 2023 - 15:02
The body of a 42-year-old woman was recovered from a dam in Lahae, Johannesburg, on Saturday morning.
Image: Supplied

A Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) team has recovered the body of a 42-year-old woman in a dam in Lehae.

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the incident was reported to her team around 3am on Saturday. The body was recovered around 10am.

“A 42-year-old woman was walking with her husband when she was suddenly swept away by floods,” Khumalo said.

“The EMS team was dispatched to where the incident occurred. They conducted the investigation and started the search. After a few hours of searching, the body of a female was recovered and identified by the family.”

TimesLIVE

