A 38-year-old suspect has been arrested after being caught at a Barberton dumping site in Mpumalanga on Sunday allegedly pushing a trolley which had a 19-year-old woman’s body wrapped inside a bag.
According to police, the suspicious-looking man caught the attention of three women when they saw him pushing a trolley that seemed heavy for him.
“The women stopped a taxi operator at traffic lights and requested him to assist in investigating. When the suspect saw them, the bag fell from the trolley. The bag was opened by one of the concerned citizens and a woman’s body was allegedly found inside,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
He said police in Barberton were called, and when they arrived they found community members had assaulted the suspect.
“Officers managed to calm the situation and the suspect was rescued from the angry mob. He was arrested and taken to hospital to receive treatment under police guard,” said Mohlala.
He said the motive and cause of death are yet to be established and a post-mortem will be conducted.
Police investigations are continuing.
Man caught allegedly trying to dispose of woman’s body wrapped in bag
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
A 38-year-old suspect has been arrested after being caught at a Barberton dumping site in Mpumalanga on Sunday allegedly pushing a trolley which had a 19-year-old woman’s body wrapped inside a bag.
According to police, the suspicious-looking man caught the attention of three women when they saw him pushing a trolley that seemed heavy for him.
“The women stopped a taxi operator at traffic lights and requested him to assist in investigating. When the suspect saw them, the bag fell from the trolley. The bag was opened by one of the concerned citizens and a woman’s body was allegedly found inside,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
He said police in Barberton were called, and when they arrived they found community members had assaulted the suspect.
“Officers managed to calm the situation and the suspect was rescued from the angry mob. He was arrested and taken to hospital to receive treatment under police guard,” said Mohlala.
He said the motive and cause of death are yet to be established and a post-mortem will be conducted.
Police investigations are continuing.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Drowning victim’s body recovered from Johannesburg dam
CRIME STATS | Contact crimes increase by 11.6%
CRIME STATS | Murder and sexual offences increase
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos