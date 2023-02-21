LISTEN | ‘As soon as yesterday’ — City of Tshwane speaker on appointing new mayor

City of Tshwane council speaker Murunwa Makwarela held a media briefing on Tuesday regarding the resignation of Randall Williams as mayor last week.
Williams announced his resignation on February 13, citing his desire to not see the “political instability that has taken place in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni spill over into Tshwane” as his reason.
Makwarela said the processes to elect a new mayor would start soon.
“Dot the i’s and cross the t’s to ensure that everything is done on board and there are no legal ramifications, so it must be done appropriately but according to the law,” he said.
