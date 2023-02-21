LISTEN | Must live, sleep and breathe load-shedding: Requirements for electricity minister

The governing party hopes to put a stop to load-shedding by the end of 2023 and has taken the step of appointing a minister of electricity. The move was announced by the president during his recent state of the nation address.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party's national executive committee supports the decision to appoint the new minister.
Eskom has implemented stage 6 load-shedding indefinitely.
The president also announced that neighbouring countries are being approached to assist with the supply of electricity.
Mbalula said the electricity minister, new deputy president and cabinet reshuffle will be concluded by end of the month.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
The new electricity minister will report directly to President Cyril Ramaphosa and cabinet, and will be tasked only with dealing with the load-shedding crisis.
