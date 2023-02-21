South Africa

LISTEN | Must live, sleep and breathe load-shedding: Requirements for electricity minister

21 February 2023 - 15:08
The name of the new electricity minister will soon be announced. File photo.
The name of the new electricity minister will soon be announced. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

The new electricity minister will report directly to President Cyril Ramaphosa and cabinet, and will be tasked only with dealing with the load-shedding crisis.

Listen for more details about the minister:

The governing party hopes to put a stop to load-shedding by the end of 2023 and has taken the step of appointing a minister of electricity. The move was announced by the president during his recent state of the nation address.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party's national executive committee supports the decision to appoint the new minister.

Eskom has implemented stage 6 load-shedding indefinitely.

The president also announced that neighbouring countries are being approached to assist with the supply of electricity.

Mbalula said the electricity minister, new deputy president and cabinet reshuffle will be concluded by end of the month.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Who is Kgosientso Ramokgopa? 5 things you need to know about rumoured minister of electricity

While President Cyril Ramaphosa is mum on who will be named electricity minister, speculation is rife that head of infrastructure in the presidency ...
Politics
3 hours ago

R38m, that's how much it will cost taxpayers to foot the bill of the minister of electricity, DA says

The creation of a new portfolio to deal with the country’s energy crisis could cost the taxpayers as much as R38m a year, said DA MP Leon Schreiber.
News
2 days ago

Where will the millions come from to pay the new electricity minister, ask South Africans

In 2018 the independent commission for the remuneration of public office-bearers reported that a minister earned R2.4m a year and a deputy R2m, ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Inside KZN's hitmen-for-hire industry News
  2. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  3. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics
  4. Bodyguard ‘had no chance’ to help AKA News
  5. City Power pulls plug on night shift South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...