Where the money to pay for the electricity minister's office will come seems to be a key question after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced it in his 2023 Sona on Thursday.
Ramaphosa said the new minister in the presidency will focus on the power crisis and provide oversight at Eskom.
Many on social media questioned where salaries for the office's staff will come from, with some saying taxpayers are already struggling to make ends meet.
In 2018 the independent commission for the remuneration of public office-bearers reported that a minister earned R2.4m a year and a deputy R2m, amounts that would by now have increased.
The presidency has not given a detailed report on the cost of the position, but DA MP Leon Schreiber said the appointment of the minister and supporting staff will run into millions.
“It will also add at least R37m a year to the bill taxpayers already foot for ANC ministers and their cadres."
Schreiber said the DA used the ministerial handbook to calculate the costs, on an assumption that the minister will have a deputy, support staff, access to state vehicles and protection services.
Where will the millions come from to pay the new electricity minister, ask South Africans
Salary changes for mayors, speakers and other top officials — here’s what they earn now
Protection services for ministers come at a hefty price, he said, saying this could cost R8m a year.
“These new cabinet cadres will, of course, also get free water and electricity at each of their two official residences (in Pretoria and Cape Town), up to a maximum of R60,000 a year, per house.
“The DA rejects Ramaphosa’s abuse of the ANC-made electricity crisis as an opportunity to spread more patronage to his cadres.”
This is what some had to say:
