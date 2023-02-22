South Africa

Russian warship with hypersonic missiles arrives for drills with South Africa and China

22 February 2023 - 07:32 By Lidia Kelly
Soldiers on a Russian frigate ahead of scheduled exercises with South African and Chinese navies in Richards Bay.
Soldiers on a Russian frigate ahead of scheduled exercises with South African and Chinese navies in Richards Bay.
Image: ROGAN WARD/Reuters

Russia's flagship frigate equipped with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles has arrived in Richards Bay for exercises that will include China, Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Wednesday.

South Africa is due to launch the joint exercises in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. It called the drills routine, but they have fuelled domestic criticism and fears they could endanger relations with Western partners.

The beginning of the exercises coincides with the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend its last major nuclear arms control treaty with the US

The ship, named The Admiral Gorshkov of the Fleet of the Soviet Union, arrived at Richards Bay “performing the tasks of a long-range voyage”, RIA reported, citing a statement from the Russian Northern Fleet.

The Gorshkov warship, sent from Russia on January 4, carries the Zircon missiles which have a range of 900km and can travel at several times the speed of sound, making it difficult to defend against them.

In late January, the ship tested its strike capabilities in the western Atlantic Ocean.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ministry defends naval exercise 'to strengthen bonds with Russia and China'

A naval exercise scheduled to take place in KwaZulu-Natal next month is “an opportunity to contribute towards further strengthening the strong bonds ...
News
4 weeks ago

IN PICS | Durbanites protest against Russian and Chinese war games

Dozens of Durban residents gathered in Umhlanga on Saturday to protest against the government’s decision to host the Russian Federation and China ...
News
1 day ago

SA defends military drills with Russia and China

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor on Monday dismissed criticism of joint military drills with Russia and China, saying ...
News
4 weeks ago

Russian Antarctic vessel docks in Cape Town as green groups protest

A Russian research vessel which has been prospecting for oil and natural gas in the Antarctic docked in South Africa on Saturday following protests ...
News
3 weeks ago

IN PICS | Tribute to military personnel who died in SA’s worst maritime tragedy

South African National Defence Force commander-in-chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya and President Cyril Ramaphosa honoured military personnel who lost ...
News
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  2. City Power pulls plug on night shift South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics
  4. Inside KZN's hitmen-for-hire industry News
  5. LISTEN | ‘People didn’t get the full context, we were penalised,’ says Airbnb ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...