‘She has to walk at night in the dark, fearing for her life’: South Africans 'fed up with load-shedding'

CEO Andre de Ruyter says Eskom will move to stage 4 load-shedding by Thursday

22 February 2023 - 13:49 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says load-shedding to improve on Thursday.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ BusinessDay

Nine-and-half hours of power outages — implemented in staggered periods — in a 24-hour cycle have become a headache for most South Africans as Eskom implements stage 6 load-shedding.

On Sunday, the power utility announced it would implement stage 6 continuously until further notice.

“Since Sunday afternoon a generating unit each at Arnot, Hendrina, Lethabo and Majuba, as well as two units at Camden Power Station, have suffered breakdowns and were taken offline for repairs.

“Two generating units at the Lethabo Power Station were shut down due to coal constraints as the New Vaal Mine that is supplying the station has been unable to deliver the expected amount of coal during the past week because of the heavy rains,” Eskom said in a statement.

Giving an update in a media briefing on Monday, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said coal supply shortages contributed to the high levels of load-shedding

“We have no option but to implement load-shedding stage 6. We face a constraint situation, we appeal to the public to use electricity sparingly.”

