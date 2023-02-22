WATCH: UKZN student leaders vow to ‘shut down the institution’

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student leaders have threatened to shut down the institution until all students are allocated residences as many spend nights in halls, corridors and classrooms.

Videos and pictures of students sleeping on chairs, on the floor and in corridors and halls have been doing the rounds on social media.

Students say many of them are yet to be registered because of historical debt, while others are yet to be enrolled, with the university stating they do not have space.

Inamandla Mabunda, EFF Student Command (EFFSC) KwaZulu-Natal president, said those affected include first-year and returning students.

Mabunda said since registration is online, many students from rural areas are unable to complete their registration because of network issues, and they go to the campus for help.

Mabunda said many of the students that are affected are funded through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).