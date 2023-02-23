The 12 flood gates at the Vaal Dam remain open and outflow at the Bloemhof Dam will be kept at 3,800 cubic metres per second, the department of water & sanitation said on Thursday.
The level of the Vaal Dam is subsiding and water flows into the Bloemhof Dam are no longer increasing.
In the Lower Orange and Lower Vaal river system, the flow has not peaked yet and farmers and communities along the system should expect water levels to rise for the next few days, the department said.
It urged people living along the banks of the Orange and Vaal rivers to remain on high alert and consider evacuating to high-lying areas as water levels continue to rise.
Residents are also urged not to return to flooded areas until water levels subside.
The department said the Vaal and Orange River system is experiencing rapidly rising levels due to heavy rains.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
12 flood gates still open in Vaal and Orange River system
Image: Twitter/@crimeairnetwork
The 12 flood gates at the Vaal Dam remain open and outflow at the Bloemhof Dam will be kept at 3,800 cubic metres per second, the department of water & sanitation said on Thursday.
The level of the Vaal Dam is subsiding and water flows into the Bloemhof Dam are no longer increasing.
In the Lower Orange and Lower Vaal river system, the flow has not peaked yet and farmers and communities along the system should expect water levels to rise for the next few days, the department said.
It urged people living along the banks of the Orange and Vaal rivers to remain on high alert and consider evacuating to high-lying areas as water levels continue to rise.
Residents are also urged not to return to flooded areas until water levels subside.
The department said the Vaal and Orange River system is experiencing rapidly rising levels due to heavy rains.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Vaal Dam restaurant owner evacuates after ‘fifth and worst flood since last year’
WATCH | Vaal floods: Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged
Businesses and homes flooded after more Vaal Dam sluice gates open
Farmers along Vaal and Orange river warned about flooding as dam sluice gates opened
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos