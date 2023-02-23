South Africa

12 flood gates still open in Vaal and Orange River system

23 February 2023 - 12:24
Farmers along the river banks are urged to take measures to prevent loss of life as the Vaal Dam and Bloemhof Dam sluice gates are opened to reduce water levels.
Image: Twitter/@crimeairnetwork

The 12 flood gates at the Vaal Dam remain open and outflow at the Bloemhof Dam will be kept at 3,800 cubic metres per second, the department of water & sanitation said on Thursday.

The level of the Vaal Dam is subsiding and water flows into the Bloemhof Dam are no longer increasing.

In the Lower Orange and Lower Vaal river system, the flow has not peaked yet and farmers and communities along the system should expect water levels to rise for the next few days, the department said. 

It urged people living along the banks of the Orange and Vaal rivers to remain on high alert and consider evacuating to high-lying areas as water levels continue to rise. 

Residents are also urged not to return to flooded areas until water levels subside.

The department said the Vaal and Orange River system is experiencing rapidly rising levels due to heavy rains.  

