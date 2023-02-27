The case against a 38-year-old man alleged to be a serial rapist who preyed on women in Ekurhuleni has been postponed to March 6 for legal aid to determine if he qualifies for bail.
NPA spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana confirmed that the man appeared briefly for a bail application at the Daveyton magistrate’s court, but his case was postponed.
The man, who cannot be named until he pleads, is allegedly linked to more than 36 rape dockets in the Ekurhuleni area.
The accused is employed as a security officer at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.
He was initially reported to have been liked to 16 rape cases in Benoni and Thembisa but Mahanjana said he has now been linked to more cases, with the youngest of his victims being a 14-year-old girl.
TimesLIVE
Alleged Ekurhuleni rapist back in court next week
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
TimesLIVE
