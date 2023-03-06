South Africa

Thohoyandou cop arrested after allegedly trying to burn wife and child

06 March 2023 - 09:10 By TimesLIVE
A Limpopo police constable who had been suspended allegedly tried to kill his wife and child. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A police officer who was out on bail after being charged for domestic violence was rearrested at the weekend after he allegedly tried to kill his wife and child, said Limpopo police.

The incident happened in Thohoyandou.

Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the 35-year-old officer was on suspension from the police service at the time of the latest alleged incident.

“The suspended constable attached to Thohoyandou police was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly doused his wife, aged 30, and daughter with fuel and attempted to burn them at his wife’s residence in Thohoyandou P-West early on Sunday.

“The suspect, who is separated from his wife, allegedly went to her house and knocked at the window of a room in which his wife and daughter were sleeping and told them he had brought his child a drink. The woman opened the window and took it. Minutes later her husband returned and gained entry into the bedroom carrying fuel which he allegedly poured on both his wife and daughter,” Mojapelo said.

“Before he could torch them, the victim managed to grab the lighter and ran to a police station, leaving the suspect in the house.  She returned with police and the suspect was immediately arrested.”

Mojapelo said the man had been arrested for gender-based violence last month after it was alleged he had beaten his wife. He was suspended from the police service.

The officer is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court to face charges of attempted murder and housebreaking.

TimesLIVE

