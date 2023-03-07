South Africa

Six-year-old boy in hospital after found mutilated in Boksburg

07 March 2023 - 06:00
The Gauteng department of social development is calling on the Boksburg community to work with the police to find the perpetrator of a horrific crime against a minor in the area.
Image: anonloysang/ 123rf.com

A six-year-old boy reported missing in Boksburg on the East Rand earlier this month is recovering in hospital after being found alive last Tuesday, mutilated in a veld with his genitals removed. 

Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo confirmed they have opened a case of attempted murder and are searching for the suspect/s.

The department of social development has urged the Boksburg community to work with the police to help find the perpetrator. 

“We understand that the child is alive and transferred to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital after he suffered serious injuries to his private parts. We will give full support in ensuring that the culprits are brought to face the full wrath of the law.

“We will put in a safety plan and intensive therapeutic intervention for the child and his family,” said Mbali Hlophe, MEC for Gauteng social development.

“We are particularly saddened that this happens as the country gears itself for a period dedicated to human rights. We condemn any brutality or senseless killings of our people and innocent children.

“We call on any member of the community with information to come forward; our child activist groups, men’s forums, and law enforcement agencies should join forces to ensure Gauteng is a safe place for its children,” said Hlophe.

