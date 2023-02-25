South Africa

Tanker found siphoning fuel from Transnet pipeline forfeited to the state

25 February 2023 - 15:26
The tanker was found siphoning fuel from a Transnet pipeline in KwaZulu-Natal.
A fuel tanker found at a crime scene must be forfeited to the state, the Pietermaritzburg high court has ruled.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said security officers, acting on a tip-off, found the tanker — worth R816 500 — stealing fuel from a Transnet pipeline around Mooi River in July 2021.

“It is alleged that on July 19 2021, security guards were patrolling the fuel pipeline in the Mooi River area. They allegedly received information about a fuel tanker that was stealing fuel from the Transnet pipeline and they proceeded to the site,” said Mhlongo.  

