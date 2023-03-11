South Africa

Actress Katlego Danke joins Patrice Motsepe in denying relationship rumours

11 March 2023 - 11:38 By TImesLIVE
Actress Katlego Danke.
Actress Katlego Danke.
Image: Instagram/Katlego Danke

Katlego Danke has denied “unfounded and malicious rumours” doing the rounds on social media that associate her with businessman Patrice Motsepe.

The actress says she has enlisted the services of a lawyer to institute a defamation suit against those circulating and perpetuating the rumours.

“Papers will soon be served on various individuals identified as culprits in this regard,” she said.

Danke, an actress in the TV series Gomora, has been trending on Twitter after widespread rumours that she was in a relationship with the CAF president, South Africa's richest black man.

Earlier this week Motsepe dismissed rumours he is the father of Danke's child, with his law firm, Bowmans, calling it false and fake news.

“On behalf of Dr Patrice Motsepe, we put on record that the allegation in the media that Dr Patrice Motsepe has children or a relationship with Ms Katlego Danke are absolutely false and fake news,” said senior litigation partner at the firm Tim Gordon-Grant.

The one-page statement also “noted” an article in which Danke had clarified Motsepe was not the father of her child.

“These allegations are defamatory and expose the disseminators of these false and untrue allegations to allegations of legal liability.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

‘Gomora’ star Katlego Danke grateful for life after beating Covid-19 twice

"There must be a reason God saw it fit that I celebrate one more year on this planet after two bouts with Covid-19."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

‘She has been fighting for her child since March’ — Inside Sithelo Shozi’s legal battle with Andile and MaMkhize

"We wish for this matter to be dealt with in a court by law and not on social media by personal opinions".
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘Come for me but leave my kids alone’ — Lamiez' mother sets the record straight

"They are my biological kids and blessed and highly favoured at that."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Patrice Motsepe denies rumours he fathered actress Katlego Danke's child South Africa
  2. The 11 demands Saftu wants met before 'national shutdown' South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'They tried to cover it up': grandfather of toddler killed at ... South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Tears, trauma and a sea of white as toddler Kganya Mokhele is laid to ... South Africa
  5. Fuel valued at R102m stolen from Transnet pipes in past year: Hawks South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
Public enterprises ministry will 'cease to exist' when SOE holding company is ...