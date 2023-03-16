South Africa

'Fraud and corruption investigation' behind police raid on City of Cape Town offices

16 March 2023 - 10:31
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis confirmed the police raid in a statement on Thursday. File photo.
Image: City of Cape Town

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has confirmed police carried out a search and seizure raid at the offices of the City of Cape Town.

Police confirmed the swoop, which included the office of mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi, was related to a fraud and corruption investigation. 

“I have been made aware that the SAPS have conducted a search and seizure operation at city offices, including the office of a member of the mayoral committee. This is a matter that I take very seriously indeed,” Hill-Lewis said.  

Mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi. File photo.
Image: City of Cape Town

“At this stage, I am not privy to the reasons for this, and the SAPS have not yet briefed me. I have therefore requested the provincial commercial crimes unit to give me a full briefing.  

“I have also made it clear to the mayco member concerned that I will act swiftly and decisively should any substantive information emerge that casts a shadow on the integrity of this government.”

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the raid “is part of an investigation into fraud and corruption which saw detectives attached to the commercial crime investigation unit execute a search warrant at an office at the Civic Centre, Cape Town, yesterday [Wednesday] afternoon where electronic equipment and documents were confiscated.

“Details of this seizure and investigation cannot be divulged at this premature stage.”

DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said: “I have learnt with alarm, upon confirmation by [the mayor] ... of yesterday’s raid by, apparently, the commercial branch of the SAPS on the offices of the City of Cape Town MMC for housing, Malusi Booi.”

