South Africa

'No to shutdown!' – Defend Our Democracy campaign

16 March 2023 - 12:14
The EFF is planning a national shutdown to call for President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation and protest about issues including load-shedding. File photo.
The EFF is planning a national shutdown to call for President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation and protest about issues including load-shedding. File photo.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

The Defend Our Democracy campaign, endorsed by about 37 organisations and associations, has expressed its opposition to the EFF's planned national shutdown on Monday.

The campaign group said insisting roads will be closed and that no trucks, trains or buses will be able move — and hinting that businesses that remain open could be looted — are subtle forms of intimidation that must be called out.

“We, the undersigned organisations, express our opposition to the forced national shutdown being planned by the EFF on March 20,” it said.

“Every person in South Africa has the constitutional right of choice, association, movement, safety and freedom of expression, and the responsibility to similarly uphold the rights of others in this regard.”  

It said any attempt at preventing those who might not support the shutdown from going to work, school or university would infringe their constitutional rights.

It challenged the notion that a forcible shutdown was an accepted norm of protest.

Go about your business on Monday, we are fully prepared: Cele on shutdown

Security cluster ministers have assured that Monday will be a normal working day and have urged everyone to go on with their business as usual, ...
News
3 hours ago

“There is a clear distinction between the constitutional right to protest or to canvass support for a stayaway and the fearmongering and forced shutdown of the country. South Africa is already in crisis, as evidenced by the daily load-shedding, poor service delivery, poverty, unemployment, hunger, continued state capture and corruption and malfeasance.”

According to the group, actions that only seek to deepen the crisis for narrow party-political gains can never be the solution.

“We need not think too far back, to the July 2021 insurrection, to be reminded of whose interests anarchy serves. Destabilisation benefits those who wish to avoid accountability and those who are against upholding the rule of law. It is no wonder that some individuals who were seemingly supportive of the July 2021 chaos are now backing the EFF’s call to shut the country down.”

The group called on law enforcement to act against any form of intimidation and violence before, during and after the shutdown.

“Law enforcement must ensure that highways are not blocked, and the rights of the ordinary public are protected.

“The president of the country, premiers across all provinces and mayors of towns and cities must act to prevent possible violence, destruction to property and looting. Public representatives should be providing leadership and calling out all forms of intimidation.”

LISTEN | The poor will suffer most from Malema’s shutdown, says Mbalula

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

TOM EATON | The only thing people are shutting down are their alarm clocks and critical faculties

Hypocrisy is the byword for almost everything the EFF rails against, and Monday’s proposed shutdown is no exception
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

ActionSA lambastes EFF’s ‘close all shops’ national shutdown warning

EFF leader Julius Malema says no-one will stop the party from going ahead with its national shutdown.
Politics
18 hours ago

ANC notes EFF shutdown 'with concern'

National spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says the shutdown is the clearest demonstration that the EFF has no interest in building a cohesive ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Police ‘will be on the ground’ for national shutdown: Elias Mawela

Gauteng top cop Lt-Gen Elias Mawela says police are "prepared" and will "be on the ground" during the planned national shutdown, taking place next ...
News
2 days ago

Security measures in place in eThekwini ahead of national shutdown

The eThekwini municipality has put security personnel on high alert ahead of the EFF’s national shutdown planned for Monday.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home South Africa
  2. WATCH | EFF warns businesses to close on day of national shutdown to avoid ... South Africa
  3. Aspirant law student wins first court case after WSU admission bungle News
  4. ‘I’ve never walked into a supermarket’ turns into a shopping spree at a mall ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony
Mapping German tourist's final steps on hiking app one month after he went ...