ANC notes EFF shutdown 'with concern'

15 March 2023 - 16:24
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri has called on South Africans to reject the EFF's planned shutdown. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The ruling party has “noted with concern” the planned shutdown by the EFF scheduled for Monday, saying it is neither in the interest of South Africa nor does it advance the country's “hard won democracy”.

National spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the shutdown was the clearest demonstration that the EFF had no interest in building a cohesive nation that invests its collective will towards the development and growth of the country.

Bhengu-Motsiri commended ordinary South Africans who take to the streets and “resist criminal activity masquerading as legitimate attempts to drive away foreign nationals”.

“We commend people who will not let their voices be silenced by anarchy and violence. We commend organs of civil society who have not hesitated in the past to denounce similar attempts to cripple our country in their name.”

She said the right to march and protest was important and entrenched in the country's constitution, citing that any political party is allowed to march and make its voice heard. “However, if such march advocates anarchy and lawlessness and seeks to undermine the rule of law by infringing on the rights of others, we must condemn such a protest.”

LISTEN | Poor will suffer most from Malema’s shutdown, says Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the poor will be the most affected by the EFF’s planned national shutdown on Monday.
Politics
5 hours ago

There was nothing revolutionary about the EFF march, she added, calling it a populist effort that seeks to promote lawlessness and a feeble attempt to invoke the Arab Spring Revolution mindset.

“These attempts at insurrection and overthrow of a democratically elected president from a party that has failed to garner more than 6% of the national vote must be exposed for what they are.

“Our people should not be hoodwinked into supporting anarchy and violence under the pretext of service delivery. We are confident that peace-loving South Africans who have a genuine interest in advancing our development will not support this shutdown.”

We call on law enforcement to respond swiftly to stem anarchy and efforts to inculcate lawlessness and protect life and limb and assets from any act of violence or intimidation
Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, ANC spokesperson 

Bhengu-Motsiri said the country had emerged from the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic, which was closely followed by unrest that had a ripple effect in the economy.

“The economic reconstruction and recovery plan requires all South Africans to rally behind government’s efforts to bolster the economy, while fighting the scourge of poverty and unemployment.”

It was in the interest of every sector of the economy, civil society and progressive forces to work towards building a country with thriving economic prospects able to effectively tackle its most pressing challenges, she said.

The ruling party not only condemned the shutdown but urged all organs of civil society, business and industry to “resist the strong-arm tactics of the EFF” to force them to join this shutdown.

“We call on law enforcement to respond swiftly to stem anarchy and efforts to inculcate lawlessness and protect life and limb and assets from any act of violence or intimidation,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

TimesLIVE

