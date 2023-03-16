South Africa

KZN top police brass to inspect ‘hitman haven’ in Cato Manor

16 March 2023 - 15:03 By TIMESLIVE
KwaZulu-Natal's top cops are at a site in Cato Manor in Durban believed to be the home of suspected hitmen. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

KwaZulu-Natal top police brass are in Cato Manor, Durban, where police have arrested a number of suspected hitmen in possession of several rifles. 

This after several high-profile hits, including the most recent when rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and celebrity chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot dead outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban last month. 

Police said community safety MEC Sipho Hlomuka and provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi are “heading to a crime in Cato Manor where suspected hitmen were arrested with a number of rifles”.

TimesLIVE

