KwaZulu-Natal top police brass are in Cato Manor, Durban, where police have arrested a number of suspected hitmen in possession of several rifles.
This after several high-profile hits, including the most recent when rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and celebrity chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot dead outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban last month.
Police said community safety MEC Sipho Hlomuka and provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi are “heading to a crime in Cato Manor where suspected hitmen were arrested with a number of rifles”.
KZN top police brass to inspect ‘hitman haven’ in Cato Manor
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat
