One arrest has been made in connection with the alleged abduction of a biokineticist from outside her workplace in Gqeberha on Thursday.
Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela told Algoa FM News the suspect was arrested and a vehicle suspected to have been used to carry out the kidnapping was recovered in Deal Party not long after the crime. A firearm was confiscated.
Two other men are believed to be involved and the search for Riana Pretorius is continuing, she said.
Local newspaper The Herald quoted three sources close to the investigation as saying a ransom demand was made to the family.
Pretorius was forced into a white Toyota Corolla by at least three armed men when she arrived for work at the Newton Medical Centre in busy Pickering Street shortly before 8am. She specialises in individual rehabilitation sessions, hydrotherapy and wellness assessments.
This is a developing story
Ransom demanded for kidnapped Gqeberha woman: Reports
Image: Supplied to The Herald
