Seated outside a closed shop in central Johannesburg, Gudda Ngubane waves his sjambok and says he is ready for action in case EFF supporters arrive and attempt to loot.
A group of Ethiopian nationals stand and chat outside the shops, while the streets in and around Newtown remain largely empty, with few people walking around.
The group said most shop owners did not arrive for work and were not going to open for fear of their businesses being looted.
Ngubane, a security guard from Hillbrow, said he arrived at Helen Joseph Street, a few metres away from the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House, as early as 6am.
“If they [protesters] pass here and attempt to cause any trouble, they will find us and we will deal with them,” he said, pointing to another group of security guards, also with sjamboks.
He said there were police on every street he passed through in the morning, with many shops closed.
No action for sjambok-carrying security guards in Joburg CBD
Image: Alaister Russell
Seated outside a closed shop in central Johannesburg, Gudda Ngubane waves his sjambok and says he is ready for action in case EFF supporters arrive and attempt to loot.
A group of Ethiopian nationals stand and chat outside the shops, while the streets in and around Newtown remain largely empty, with few people walking around.
The group said most shop owners did not arrive for work and were not going to open for fear of their businesses being looted.
Ngubane, a security guard from Hillbrow, said he arrived at Helen Joseph Street, a few metres away from the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House, as early as 6am.
“If they [protesters] pass here and attempt to cause any trouble, they will find us and we will deal with them,” he said, pointing to another group of security guards, also with sjamboks.
He said there were police on every street he passed through in the morning, with many shops closed.
WATCH | Police make arrests in Braamfontein on eve of national shutdown
In contrast to the usual Monday congestion, from Luthuli House to the EFF’s Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House head office at Ghandi Square, the Johannesburg city centre was as calm as it usually is during the holiday season, with no sign of EFF supporters amid the national shutdown.
Most shops were closed amid a strong police presence. A group of police officials walked and stood around the Gauteng legislature, while JMPD vehicles could be seen parked on most street corners.
There were a few hawkers on some streets, while on others there were none at all.
In Braamfontein, a group of young children played soccer on one of the deserted streets. A petrol station was cordoned off to show it was not operating.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
LISTEN | Shutdown: Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ‘won’t take Julius Malema’s nonsense'
Blasts at the Soweto home of Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini
Butchery petrol bombed in Soweto, 57 arrested in national shutdown unrest by 6am
EFF NATIONAL SHUTDOWN UPDATES | Three EFF councillors among dozens arrested in clampdown on shutdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos