South Africa

Want to see if you’ll be disrupted by shutdown protests? This handy map can help

20 March 2023 - 13:12
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
People walk through an unusually empty Johannesburg CBD on March 20 2023. Due to threats from the national shutdown, many businesses have closed their doors for the day.
People walk through an unusually empty Johannesburg CBD on March 20 2023. Due to threats from the national shutdown, many businesses have closed their doors for the day.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

A useful map showing potential protest hotspots and disruptions during the national shutdown has been shared, with hundreds providing real-time information in their area.

The EFF declared a national shutdown on Monday. The red berets are calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other issues.

The custom Google map was created several years ago to report protest, riots and looting incidents within Gauteng and was shared by communities concerned about possible violence during the EFF’s national shutdown.

At the time of publishing, it recorded 34 incidents during the national shutdown, ranging from road closures and tyres burning to large gatherings. The reports are timestamped and updated, to allow users to assess the threat.

Among the latest reports are a large gathering at Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra, ahead of a possible march to Sandton, which was confirmed by a local councillor. It also shows a reported road closure in Newlands, an active march in the Johannesburg CBD and a gathering at Church Square in Pretoria.

Red on the map indicates an active high priority incident, yellow an active low priority, Blue one under control.

Green indicates an incident that has been checked and cleared, while purple is unverified or false. Grey incidents are old.

There has been increased security on major national routes, and at landmarks and potential “hotspots”.

Buses, taxis and flights were not interrupted on Monday, and there have been no reports of essential services being affected.

Some companies and institutions warned their workers to be vigilant and to work from home, while others said it will be business as usual.

Police made arrests in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on the eve of the shutdown, and cleared roads of bricks and rubble. This was linked to the ongoing student protests and it was unclear if the disruption was related to the shutdown.

There have been sporadic incidents of protests and debris on roads, reports of burning tyres in Durban and an SABC news crew came under attack in Cape Town. 

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and KwaZulu-Natal leader Mongezi Twala rallied a 400-strong group of supporters in Durban’s Glenwood. There, Dlamini urged protesters to be ready for “war” but “disciplined as we take over the streets”.

EFF leader Julius Malema encouraged party members to head to the streets and applauded protesters for proving the “doomsayers” wrong.

“They said it was a normal day, but you could see who the deceivers were. You proved to the doomsayers once more that we remain the only disciplined force.”

He said the protests will end at midnight.

LISTEN | EFF 'proud of the youth' participating in national shutdown

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

No action for sjambok-carrying security guards in Joburg CBD

Seated outside a closed shop in central Johannesburg, Gudda Ngubane waves his sjambok and says he is ready for action in case EFF supporters arrive ...
News
1 hour ago

Getting to work during a national shutdown

Domestic worker Abigail Zungu breathed a sign of relief at the Warwick Junction taxi rank in Durban on Monday.
News
2 hours ago

POLL | Have you been affected by the national shutdown?

Have you been hit by the national shutdown, or is it business as usual? South Africans have been on high alert amid a national shutdown protest by ...
News
1 hour ago

‘It will do more harm than good’ — What you said about the EFF’s national shutdown

Will you join the EFF's national shutdown?
News
5 hours ago

Concerned about the national shutdown? Don't panic — here are tips to stay safe

Here are some tips to remember during the EFF's national shutdown protest.
News
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EFF protest erupts in Chatsworth South Africa
  2. Court rejects poverty plea, nuisance neighbour must pay R1.8m costs News
  3. LISTEN | Paul Mashatile, the ex and threats News
  4. Five distinctions in matric, but no Identity document means no varsity News
  5. Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray shot and injured in apparent hit, son killed South Africa

Latest Videos

Carl Niehaus says Ramaphosa must watch out; Union buildings protected by army, ...
CCTV of armed men robbing woman in Florida road, 800m away from where AKA was ...