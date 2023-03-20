Want to see if you’ll be disrupted by shutdown protests? This handy map can help

A useful map showing potential protest hotspots and disruptions during the national shutdown has been shared, with hundreds providing real-time information in their area.
The EFF declared a national shutdown on Monday. The red berets are calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other issues.
The custom Google map was created several years ago to report protest, riots and looting incidents within Gauteng and was shared by communities concerned about possible violence during the EFF’s national shutdown.
At the time of publishing, it recorded 34 incidents during the national shutdown, ranging from road closures and tyres burning to large gatherings. The reports are timestamped and updated, to allow users to assess the threat.
Among the latest reports are a large gathering at Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra, ahead of a possible march to Sandton, which was confirmed by a local councillor. It also shows a reported road closure in Newlands, an active march in the Johannesburg CBD and a gathering at Church Square in Pretoria.
Red on the map indicates an active high priority incident, yellow an active low priority, Blue one under control.
Green indicates an incident that has been checked and cleared, while purple is unverified or false. Grey incidents are old.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
There has been increased security on major national routes, and at landmarks and potential “hotspots”.
Buses, taxis and flights were not interrupted on Monday, and there have been no reports of essential services being affected.
Some companies and institutions warned their workers to be vigilant and to work from home, while others said it will be business as usual.
Police made arrests in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on the eve of the shutdown, and cleared roads of bricks and rubble. This was linked to the ongoing student protests and it was unclear if the disruption was related to the shutdown.
There have been sporadic incidents of protests and debris on roads, reports of burning tyres in Durban and an SABC news crew came under attack in Cape Town.
EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and KwaZulu-Natal leader Mongezi Twala rallied a 400-strong group of supporters in Durban’s Glenwood. There, Dlamini urged protesters to be ready for “war” but “disciplined as we take over the streets”.
EFF leader Julius Malema encouraged party members to head to the streets and applauded protesters for proving the “doomsayers” wrong.
“They said it was a normal day, but you could see who the deceivers were. You proved to the doomsayers once more that we remain the only disciplined force.”
He said the protests will end at midnight.
LISTEN | EFF 'proud of the youth' participating in national shutdown
