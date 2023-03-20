South Africa

LISTEN | Shutdown: Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ‘won’t take Julius Malema’s nonsense'

20 March 2023 - 10:22
Activist Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini talks to police officers outside his Pimville house in Soweto, Johannesburg. The area was allegedly attacked with a explosives in the early hours of the morning.
Image: Alaister Russell

Leader of the Soweto Parliament Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini says he won’t tolerate “nonsense” as he counteracts the EFF’s national shutdown.

Listen to his comments:

From the early hours on Monday, Dlamini was on the streets in Soweto to “protect” the area during EFF leader Julius Malema’s “revolution”. He said he is not intimidated by bombings and gunshots.

He claimed several bottle stores were bombed in the area. He said his home was bombed and he accused the EFF of wanting to kill his family.

TimesLIVE

News
News
Politics
Politics
