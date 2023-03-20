Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
From the early hours on Monday, Dlamini was on the streets in Soweto to “protect” the area during EFF leader Julius Malema’s “revolution”. He said he is not intimidated by bombings and gunshots.
He claimed several bottle stores were bombed in the area. He said his home was bombed and he accused the EFF of wanting to kill his family.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | Shutdown: Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ‘won’t take Julius Malema’s nonsense'
Image: Alaister Russell
Leader of the Soweto Parliament Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini says he won’t tolerate “nonsense” as he counteracts the EFF’s national shutdown.
Listen to his comments:
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
From the early hours on Monday, Dlamini was on the streets in Soweto to “protect” the area during EFF leader Julius Malema’s “revolution”. He said he is not intimidated by bombings and gunshots.
He claimed several bottle stores were bombed in the area. He said his home was bombed and he accused the EFF of wanting to kill his family.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
‘It will do more harm than good’ — What you said about the EFF’s national shutdown
Durban central and Phoenix quiet with sporadic protests reported
IN PICS | Durban CBD ahead of the national shutdown
EFF NATIONAL SHUTDOWN UPDATES | Carl Niehaus says deployment of law enforcers reminiscent of 1976 Soweto uprising
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos