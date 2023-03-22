South Africa

KZN woman suffers severe hip injury after being hit by 'freak wave'

22 March 2023 - 10:59
A woman suffered a hip injury from a 'freak wave' at Westbrook Beach in KZN.
Image: CERT

A bather suffered a severe hip injury after she was knocked over by a “freak wave” at a KwaZulu-Natal north coast beach on Tuesday.

Volunteer group Community Emergency Response Team (Cert) responded to a call for help around 3.30pm at Westbrook Beach.

Nazir Sadack told TimesLIVE the woman was at the water's edge when the incident occurred.

“There was a freak wave which knocked her over,” he said.

“She said she heard a sound like a break to [her] hip and she couldn't walk thereafter. We are not sure whether it was a dislocation or a fractured hip.”

Sadack said the woman was treated for pain by advanced life support paramedics and transported to hospital.

TimesLIVE

