A bather suffered a severe hip injury after she was knocked over by a “freak wave” at a KwaZulu-Natal north coast beach on Tuesday.
Volunteer group Community Emergency Response Team (Cert) responded to a call for help around 3.30pm at Westbrook Beach.
Nazir Sadack told TimesLIVE the woman was at the water's edge when the incident occurred.
“There was a freak wave which knocked her over,” he said.
“She said she heard a sound like a break to [her] hip and she couldn't walk thereafter. We are not sure whether it was a dislocation or a fractured hip.”
Sadack said the woman was treated for pain by advanced life support paramedics and transported to hospital.
TimesLIVE
KZN woman suffers severe hip injury after being hit by 'freak wave'
Image: CERT
