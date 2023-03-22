South Africa

'SA's unhappiness with Ramaphosa is not a licence for illegal foreigners to call for his resignation': McKenzie

22 March 2023 - 11:43
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has expressed dismay at alleged illegal foreigners calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation. 

This week a video of a Shona-speaking man was shared with a caption suggesting he had joined the EFF's national shutdown protest calling for an end to load-shedding and Ramaphosa's resignation. 

McKenzie said illegal foreigners have no right to call for the president's resignation.

“Our disagreements and unhappiness with Cyril Ramaphosa is not a licence for illegal foreigners to call for his resignation. These cowards should go home and scream at their respective presidents. We will fight our own battles,” he said

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula also called out alleged foreigners for “insulting” Ramaphosa. 

Gauteng EFF to picket outside courts, police stations to demand release of protesters

The EFF in Gauteng says it will picket outside various police stations and courts in the province to demand the release of protesters detained during ...
Politics
4 hours ago

The EFF in Gauteng on Wednesday said it would picket outside police stations and courts to demand the release of protesters detained during the shutdown.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) arrested more than 550 protesters for public violence, intimidation, damage to critical infrastructure, theft and attempted looting.

“After deployment of police for the protests, it is apparent they were sent to provoke and arrest innocent demonstrators to justify the wasteful expenditure of R166m in deploying the army and reserve police,” it said

“The arrest of peaceful demonstrators and their denial of the opportunity to apply for bail lays bare the way in which the state is ready to infringe the fundamental right to freedom of expression, especially on views that criticise and expose the state and corrupt politicians.”

The party called on police minister Bheki Cele, justice minister Ronald Lamola and provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela to release the protesters.

“The EFF Gauteng will engage in pickets at police stations and courts in demand of the release of the peaceful demonstrators.”

TimesLIVE

