Mbalula briefs media on political developments

22 March 2023 - 11:35 By TimesLIVE

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula will on Wednesday brief the media on the country's political developments from the party's perspective.

Major events that took place recently include the EFF's national shutdown on Monday.

