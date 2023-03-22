South Africa

Six injured as truck ploughs into five vehicles on Durban's M7

22 March 2023 - 11:03
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A truck crashed into five vehicles on the M7 in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

Six people were injured when a truck crashed into five vehicles on the M7 in Bellair on Wednesday. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services were called out to the scene at about 9.20am. 

“On arrival, paramedics found total chaos [with one vehicle overturned]. A quick triage was set up and six patients needed medical assistance,” he said.

More ambulances and advanced life support teams were dispatched.

“Four occupants were treated before they were transported to hospital,” Jamieson said. 

He added that traffic was severely affected as the Durban-bound carriageway was blocked and there was “a large diesel spill”.

TimesLIVE

