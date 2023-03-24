South Africa

WATCH | Learner drivers must navigate malfunctioning traffic lights, potholes and impatience in Joburg

24 March 2023 - 11:25
Brian Ndebele, a driving school instructor, thinks the state of the roads add to the challenges of learning to drive in Johannesburg.
Brian Ndebele, a driving school instructor, thinks the state of the roads add to the challenges of learning to drive in Johannesburg.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

Being a learner driver on the roads of Johannesburg is like taking part in an extreme sport, as malfunctioning traffic lights during load-shedding and potholes fuel stress levels. 

Samuel Turpin has learnt to blank out the impatience of experienced drivers and their constant hooting.

“I was nervous about it and kept asking 'why am I making other people angry?' I would sometimes switch on emergency lights and slow down.

“But my instructor has told me you don't have to care about them, whether they are angry, as long as you obey the rules of the road and do everything correctly.”

The 27-year-old, who started driving school lessons earlier this year, believes driving is intimidating. 

“Drivers get annoyed with learners while we are only following the protocol. They believe we are slowing them and they get angry and start to hoot. Joburg drivers are not patient with learners and there are potholes everywhere and traffic lights that are not working,” he said. 

Accompanying him on a lesson through the streets of Randburg, Turpin, with his instructor in the passenger seat beside him, remained calm when a driver behind him hooted, and continued to observe the road rules before he moved his hand to the gear lever and prepared to drive off after stopping at an intersection.  

“Some of these traffic lights malfunction and turn green on one side and when you stop a driver behind would be agitated. We did the right thing by stopping and observing,” he said, referring to one of the intersections he passed where the traffic lights were not working. 

He intends to practise with an instructor until he feels confident to tackle the roads.

He said he was lucky, considering how he has improved in the past few weeks and would try to improve and, hopefully, do his test and get his licence. He added it was better to learn and know how to navigate the challenges while he was a learner driving with his instructor.  

“Imagine I get my driver's licence and face these challenges and panic while my instructor is no longer there?” 

He said it would be less dangerous and stressful if the infrastructure was better and drivers more patient with learners. 

Brian Ndebele, an instructor, believes the roads in Johannesburg north, where he often conducts his lessons, can be dangerous and intimidating for a learner driver. With impatient drivers, potholes and traffic lights, he says learner drivers easily panic.  

“At times these experienced drivers swear and start cutting in front of you just because the car has a learner's sign. I tell my learners to stay calm, even in a situation where people are swearing at them.”  

Learners feel they are always wrong when other drivers start to cut in front of them, which is not the case.

He takes his learner drivers to quiet roads until they understand how to control the car, change gears and observe traffic rules. “It is multitasking and it is a lot.”

Ndebele said decaying roads, with potholes and traffic lights that are not working, were a challenge not only for learner drivers, but also for instructors. Impatient drivers worsen the problem. “Drivers are so impatient. They push us to move fast and just drive,” he said.  

Louis Goronga, who has been an instructor for more than 10 years, believes some learner drivers are being “schooled” by the drivers they observe on the road, and pick up bad habits.

He believes the state of roads in Johannesburg, with poor signage, often malfunctioning traffic lights, potholes and bad driver attitudes worsen the challenges of instructing learner drivers. 

“Often when you tell learners to change lanes on the road they ask 'where should I drive' because some of the roads don't even have visible markings anymore,” he said.  

Potholes are a challenge for many learners, who hesitate and come to a stop. “At the same time other drivers are hooting and intimidating our learners on the road.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

BBC halts 'Top Gear' filming following former cricketer Flintoff's car crash

The BBC has abandoned filming of the latest season of motoring programme 'Top Gear' following an investigation into a December crash that injured ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

New Ford Ranger Stormtrak debuts at Thailand motor show

It has a unique cargo-loading system, special decorations and quite an array of driving technologies
Motoring
1 day ago

Rolls-Royce sends off last V12-powered Wraith with 12 ultra-rare editions

Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for the last V12-powered coupé.
Motoring
1 day ago

Mini Cooper Clubman bows out in limited-edition style

Only 1,969 will be made, with 10 earmarked for South African buyers
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | ‘I'll write the test for him. Don’t worry, he'll pass’ — Driving ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Need a driving licence? Touts are selling them on social media News
  3. Six arrested for driver's licence fraud in Klerksdorp released on bail South Africa
  4. Online driver's licence renewal system leaves some motorists fuming news

Most read

  1. Kruger National Park ensures safety after couple sleep in room with a python South Africa
  2. WATCH | Merc driver nabbed after 'fleeing' R1,600 fuel bill South Africa
  3. WATCH | Durban family killed in 'drive-by shooting' South Africa
  4. Shirley Joubert, 'mom' to famous hippo Jessica, dies on same night as animal's ... South Africa
  5. Mutilated body found of missing Durban graduate who told family she was going ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected
"I am in charge", Julius Malema tells Parliament