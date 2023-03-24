Tourism minister Patricia de Lille is on Friday providing an update on the controversial SA Tourism sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur FC.
SA Tourism has been widely criticised for its plans concerning the proposed deal, which would seek to attract visitors to the country. On social media, South Africans asked how the government could spend so much money on an international football club when the country had an energy crisis and high levels of unemployment and poverty.
Criticism heightened when acting SA Tourism CEO Themba Khumalo “arrogantly” defended the deal. He later apologised during a meeting with the tourism portfolio committee, which also lambasted the plan.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
De Lille gives update on SA Tourism's plan to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur FC
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille is on Friday providing an update on the controversial SA Tourism sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur FC.
SA Tourism has been widely criticised for its plans concerning the proposed deal, which would seek to attract visitors to the country. On social media, South Africans asked how the government could spend so much money on an international football club when the country had an energy crisis and high levels of unemployment and poverty.
Criticism heightened when acting SA Tourism CEO Themba Khumalo “arrogantly” defended the deal. He later apologised during a meeting with the tourism portfolio committee, which also lambasted the plan.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Lindiwe Sisulu resigns as MP, ending almost three-decade stint in parliament
'No response' to notice of suspension served on acting SA Tourism CFO
Stop investigation into whistle-blower, 'disgusted' PSA urges Lindiwe Sisulu
Probe into leak of documents around Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos