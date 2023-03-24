Soccer

De Lille gives update on SA Tourism's plan to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur FC

24 March 2023 - 11:08 By TimesLIVE

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille is on Friday providing an update on the controversial SA Tourism sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur FC.

SA Tourism has been widely criticised for its plans concerning the proposed deal, which would seek to attract visitors to the country. On social media, South Africans asked how the government could spend so much money on an international football club when the country had an energy crisis and high levels of unemployment and poverty.

Criticism heightened when acting SA Tourism CEO Themba Khumalo “arrogantly” defended the deal. He later apologised during a meeting with the tourism portfolio committee, which also lambasted the plan.

