Previously, finance minister Enoch Godongwana took offence at the DA's “attacks” on BEE during a debate on his budget vote.
The party said BEE was nothing but a scheme to line the pockets of the ANC political elite and their allies.
“Corruption is a glaring problem but it is unfortunate that the opposition links that purely to BEE,” said Godongwana. “Let us take corruption basically as something South Africans across the board must fight. Once you associate corruption with BEE then those of us who support BEE find this difficult because corruption is corruption — let us deal with it as that.”
The DA will elect a federal leader, federal chair and three deputy federal chairs at the conference.
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse is aiming to become the next DA leader, running against current leader John Steenhuisen and Lungile Phenyane, who has never served in a DA leadership position.
Phenyane is contesting all six leadership and deputy positions, including running against DA veteran Helen Zille to become federal council chairperson.
'BEE has done nothing to empower the majority of South Africans': DA
Image: Gallo Images
Ahead of its federal congress this week, the DA says South Africa needs urgent change, including doing away with black economic empowerment (BEE).
On April 1 and 2, the DA will hold its federal congress at Gallagher Estate in Gauteng to elect new leaders ahead of the 2024 elections.
The party revealed the names of candidates who are in the running to become its leaders. The successful candidates, chosen by an internal election, will be announced on April 2.
“BEE has done nothing to empower the majority of South Africans. It has only benefited a connected elite,” said the party. “The DA’s economic justice policy seeks to create an economically inclusive SA, with more opportunities for all, free of any superficial differences between us. A society in which economic opportunities are available to all.”
BEE is not corruption, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana
Previously, finance minister Enoch Godongwana took offence at the DA's “attacks” on BEE during a debate on his budget vote.
The party said BEE was nothing but a scheme to line the pockets of the ANC political elite and their allies.
“Corruption is a glaring problem but it is unfortunate that the opposition links that purely to BEE,” said Godongwana. “Let us take corruption basically as something South Africans across the board must fight. Once you associate corruption with BEE then those of us who support BEE find this difficult because corruption is corruption — let us deal with it as that.”
The DA will elect a federal leader, federal chair and three deputy federal chairs at the conference.
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse is aiming to become the next DA leader, running against current leader John Steenhuisen and Lungile Phenyane, who has never served in a DA leadership position.
Phenyane is contesting all six leadership and deputy positions, including running against DA veteran Helen Zille to become federal council chairperson.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Phenyane suggested running for all leadership positions in the party was to show women and youth in the DA that they can go for these positions.
“This is not about individuals but growing and uniting the party. Grooming the next generation of leaders to make sure women and young people also occupy such positions, changing the lives of our people,” she said.
Phenyane said she will let democracy decide if she is up to the task for any of the six positions.
“Democracy will speak and whatever they see me capable of I will accept. Deputy in the council will be more appropriate, deputy of the federal council, I don't say I am creating confusion. I will be better used in the deputy position,” she said.
READ MORE:
Here's why Gwen Ngwenya is leaving the DA for a second time
Tshwane instability: DA accused of forgery as speaker no confidence motion fails
John Steenhuisen's supporters confident of victory
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos