South Africa

Teacher fired for allegedly ‘kissing and grabbing pupil’s buttocks’ reinstated

11 April 2023 - 17:55
A teacher fired for allegedly forcibly kissing and grabbing a pupil's buttocks has been reinstated after the Education Labour Relations Council found his dismissal was substantially unfair. Stock photo.
A teacher fired for allegedly forcibly kissing and grabbing a pupil's buttocks has been reinstated after the Education Labour Relations Council found his dismissal was substantially unfair. Stock photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123RF

A teacher fired for allegedly kissing and grabbing a pupil’s buttocks heaved a sigh of relief after the Education Labour Relations Council overturned the decision.

The teacher did not only get his job back, the KwaZulu-Natal education department has been ordered to pay him more than R600,000 for the 19 months he has been at home.

The teacher, who cannot be named to protect the pupil, was the grade 9 head of the department (HOD). His woes started after he confronted one of his colleagues for mocking a girl he had assigned to collect statistics from “each class every day”.

According to the ruling, the colleague had ridiculed the pupil in front of others and said “she could not count”. The HOD testified that the teacher agreed to apologise to the pupil.

“He further testified that he called [the pupil] into his office to tell her that the [teacher] had agreed to apologise. He went on to state that [the pupil] was teary and emotional. He gave her a hug and told her that the [teacher] would never mock her again,” the ruling reads.

Teacher fired after kissing and hugging matric pupil

Section27 welcomed the decision, citing the state had an obligation to ensure that schools are a safe environment for pupils
News
1 month ago

“He stated that the following day he was told to see the manager and that the manager verbally put him on precautionary suspension. He said that he only received the formal suspension letter four months after he was suspended.”

The HOD’s salary was stopped in August 2021. He testified he received a letter terminating his contract on September 16 2021.

“Under cross-examination, [the HOD] stated that a hug is not intimate but can be depending on the kind of hug and the nature of the hug,” the ruling reads.

“He disputed that he kissed [the pupil] and grabbed her buttocks. He stated that it was possible that someone who he is not on good terms [with] influenced [the pupil] to lie. He continued to state that he is a politician and had many enemies.”

The HOD denied he was a sexual predator.

“He further disputed that he bribed [the pupil’s] family by apologising to them. He said he is not aware where the family resides.”

North West teacher fired for assaulting his superior fails in bid to retain his job — and win a R4.6m claim

An errant teacher who beat up his superior and slept during a workshop has failed in his bid to milk the taxpayers of R4.6m.
News
1 year ago

The education department did not bring witnesses to the arbitration. Instead of proving that the HOD’s dismissal was fair, the department “asked questions to challenge the evidence tendered by” the HOD.

“The [HOD] gave evidence in defence of the allegations. His version was clearly given. He was able to respond to the questions raised against him. His evidence can be described as probably true. In this regards the evidentiary burden that was on the [education department] is toppled by [HOD’s] evidence,” the ruling reads.

“I find that the [education department] has failed to demonstrate that the dismissal was substantially fair.”

The arbitrator, Ntombizonke Mbili, found that the HOD’s dismissal was “substantively unfair”. Mbili ordered the department to reinstate the HOD to his position by April 10 and pay him R602,300 for the 19 months he has been fighting to get his job back by no later than April 28.

" I have not been given any evidence to demonstrate that the working relationship has been rendered intolerable,” said Mbili.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Section27 welcomes school caretaker who sexually assaulted girls being placed on Child Protection Register

Section27 has welcomed the department of social development's decision to place a school caretaker found guilty of sexual assault on the Child ...
News
1 week ago

More reported sexual misconduct cases in schools, but few dismissals

The party said the number of cases of sexual misconduct reported to Sace had risen dramatically from 92 in 2019/20 and 169 in 2020/21.
News
2 weeks ago

Teacher smeared primary school pupil’s lips with Vaseline, said he wanted to kiss her

The Education Labour Relations Council has found the teacher guilty of misconduct and sexual harassment
News
3 weeks ago

Teacher heading back to class after pupil admits to lying about sexual misconduct

A teacher in school for children with special needs has been cleared of sexual misconduct charges after the pupil who made them recanted his lies ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Police arrest Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father News
  2. Thabo Bester told lawyer the state seized R3bn of his assets News
  3. Easter behind bars for Thabo Bester and 'wife' News
  4. Nandipha Magudumana 'stole three bodies' News
  5. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
N3 horror crash involving 41 car pile-up and five fatalities