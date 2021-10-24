Teacher heading back to class after pupil admits to lying about sexual misconduct
Seventeen-year-old says he and friends found her attractive
24 October 2021 - 00:00
For two years, physiotherapist Kerri-Ann Ramessar had to live under the shameful cloud of a sexual misconduct charge, the stress of it growing so severe that it sent her into premature labour.
Tomorrow she can walk back through the gates of Hope School for children with special needs in Westcliff, Johannesburg, after the grade 10 pupil who made the allegations admitted it was all a big lie that spun out of control...
