Teacher heading back to class after pupil admits to lying about sexual misconduct

Seventeen-year-old says he and friends found her attractive

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
24 October 2021 - 00:00

For two years, physiotherapist Kerri-Ann Ramessar had to live under the shameful cloud of a sexual misconduct charge, the stress of it growing so severe that it sent her into premature labour.

Tomorrow she can walk back through the gates of Hope School for children with special needs in Westcliff, Johannesburg, after the grade 10 pupil who made the allegations admitted it was all a big lie that spun out of control...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

