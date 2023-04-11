“The team, with Eskom and service providers, will begin the geotechnical studies of testing the soil, digging and clearing the servitude. Eskom will assist in dismantling and removing the damaged pylons and power lines,” he said.
Tshwane requests Eskom’s help restoring power after pylons collapse
Image: 123RF
The manager of the City of Tshwane, Johann Mettler, has written to Eskom asking the power utility to urgently assist the municipality with labour, materials and equipment.
This follows the collapse of power lines on the N4 highway that left parts of Pretoria North without electricity.
Mettler sent the letter to Eskom on Tuesday in a bid to fast-track the restoration of power to areas still affected by the outage which happened on Sunday night.
City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said vandalism of the pylons along the N4 east freeway between Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten roads was suspected. The pylons collapsed, damaging at least seven power line structures.
The power lines were strewn across the road, forcing the closure of the N4.
“The city’s energy and electricity team worked with speed to complete the clearing of the freeway, which was reopened around 5pm yesterday [Monday].
Power line falls on N4 leaving parts of Pretoria East without power
“The team, with Eskom and service providers, will begin the geotechnical studies of testing the soil, digging and clearing the servitude. Eskom will assist in dismantling and removing the damaged pylons and power lines,” he said.
The design aspects are also being finalised before Eskom brings new pylons to the site.
“Tshwane has also submitted the wayleave application to Sanral and Gautrains to enable the technicians to work on the N4 and Solomon Mahlangu Drive.”
While some areas were restored, large parts of Pretoria East are still without power.
“The city is prioritising energising the Pumulani substation which feeds Mamelodi and other areas that are still out. If needs be, we may be forced to implement rotational loading in the areas still outstanding,” Bokaba said.
The city advised that consumers in some areas that were restored may experience a possible trip. He said the city was also exploring back-feeding Silverton, Koedoespoort and Riviera all the way up to Waltloo.
“The estimated time for restoration is not available. The city will keep consumers updated and apologises for the inconvenience.”
