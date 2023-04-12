A three-year-old child is in a critical condition after being ejected from the back of a bakkie that crashed into a wall in Isithebe in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the crash happened on Tuesday afternoon.
“On arrival it was found that the vehicle had driven into a wall, leaving the two front passengers with minor injuries and ejecting a three-year-old who was on the back of the vehicle.
“The child was found to be in a critical condition and additional resources were immediately dispatched.
“IPSS Medical advanced life support worked to stabilise the patient on scene while the AMS helicopter was activated to the area.”
The child was airlifted to a hospital for urgent care.
“The two adult patients were transported to a nearby facility for further care.”
The cause of the crash is unknown.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
KZN toddler critical after bakkie crash
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue
A three-year-old child is in a critical condition after being ejected from the back of a bakkie that crashed into a wall in Isithebe in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the crash happened on Tuesday afternoon.
“On arrival it was found that the vehicle had driven into a wall, leaving the two front passengers with minor injuries and ejecting a three-year-old who was on the back of the vehicle.
“The child was found to be in a critical condition and additional resources were immediately dispatched.
“IPSS Medical advanced life support worked to stabilise the patient on scene while the AMS helicopter was activated to the area.”
The child was airlifted to a hospital for urgent care.
“The two adult patients were transported to a nearby facility for further care.”
The cause of the crash is unknown.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Death toll in horrific KZN multiple vehicle pile-up rises to 6
'We can't have our roads becoming places of death' — Road Freight Association on N3 horror crash
‘The truck flew past me, then I heard the bangs and crashes’: KZN road carnage survivor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos