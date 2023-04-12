Eskom has plunged South Africans back to stage 5 load-shedding after minimal stages of blackouts over the Easter weekend.
The power utility implemented stage 5 load-shedding on Wednesday morning due to high demand.
Eskom’s interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said: “Due to higher than expected demand, stage 5 load-shedding continued from 5am until further notice. Eskom will provide an update later this afternoon [Wednesday],” she said.
Load-shedding back to stage 5 until further notice
Image: Gallo Image/iStock
