South Africa

Load-shedding back to stage 5 until further notice

12 April 2023 - 08:30
Eskom has implement stage 5 load-shedding until further notice. File image
Image: Gallo Image/iStock

Eskom has plunged South Africans back to stage 5 load-shedding after minimal stages of blackouts over the Easter weekend.  

The power utility implemented stage 5 load-shedding on Wednesday morning due to high demand.  

Eskom’s interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said:  “Due to higher than expected demand, stage 5 load-shedding continued from 5am until further notice. Eskom will provide an update later this afternoon [Wednesday],” she said.  

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Brace yourself for load-shedding 'worst case scenario' during winter, warns electricity minister

“Now we are entering winter, which is going to be a very difficult period. The numbers suggest that historically the average [demand] is about ...
News
20 hours ago

Government should not shy away from costs of fixing load-shedding: Ramokgopa

South Africa should not shy away from spending to fix the power crisis, its electricity minister said before a cabinet decision later this month on ...
News
1 hour ago

TONY LEON | There’s a mess all right, but unfortunately no Messiah

Forget serious governance, South Africa is all about performative gestures and Monty Python-esque lunacy
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago
