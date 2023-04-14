Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga is on Friday releasing the traffic statistics for the Easter period.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Transport minister releases Easter traffic statistics
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga is on Friday releasing the traffic statistics for the Easter period.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Death toll in horrific KZN multiple vehicle pile-up rises to 6
'We can't have our roads becoming places of death' — Road Freight Association on N3 horror crash
EDITORIAL | People dying on our roads, especially at Easter, is not 'normal'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos