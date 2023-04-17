BESTER ESCAPE LIVE UPDATES: Dr Nandipha remains in custody as father gets bail

April 17 2023 - 10:30
Dr Nandipha and father appear in court
“Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester's lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.
She will appear alongside her father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, and two other accused, former G4S employee Sehone Matsoara and G4S CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
April 17 2023 - 10:30
Dr Nandipha to remain in custody as father gets bail
“Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester's lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, was remanded in custody until May 3 while her father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni was granted R10,000 bail by the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.
He is expected back at court on May 16.
April 17 2023 - 10:30
April 17 2023 - 09:17
Fast-food chain Nando’s has distanced itself from an advert making light of “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's escape saga, saying it is in bad taste and not aligned to its brand or values.
Bester and Magudumana were brought back to South Africa earlier this month after being arrested in Tanzania.
April 17 2023 - 07:17
TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on the rearrest and return of “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester to South Africa, after months on the run.
Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania earlier this month, 10km from the Kenyan border. The couple was arrested with a Mozambican who allegedly aided them in their run from authorities.
April 17 2023 - 06:35
“Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester's lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.
Magudumana and Bester were arrested in Tanzania earlier this month as they were heading towards the Kenyan border with a Mozambican national.
