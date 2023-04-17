South Africa

Free State woman's body found in septic tank nearly a week after she went missing

17 April 2023 - 10:06
Mookgo Felli Ramateletse.
Image: Supplied

Free State police have opened a murder case after a woman's body was found in a septic tank in her yard with multiple stab wounds.

Mookgo Felli Ramateletse's remains were found almost a week after she went missing from her home in Boiketlo village in QwaQwa.

According to her husband Moeketsi Joseph Ramateletse, he last spoke to her on the phone before she disappeared on April 10.

He went to investigate her place of business, also in their yard, and found that it had been broken into and ransacked.

Provincial police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring explained that on Sunday, a search team comprising of Namahadi police, Phuthaditjhaba crime intelligence, the K9 unit and public order police started looking for the 33-year-old.

"Inside her yard, where she was staying and running the business, police found a pair of slippers and lipstick inside a half-opened septic tank. Maluti-a-Phofung fire and emergency medical services units were [therefore] dispatched to the crime scene to investigate the septic tank.

"On their arrival, they inspected the sewage tank and discovered the body of a woman that was removed."

Moeketsi identified the body as that of his wife.

Ramateletse was found wearing black tracksuit pants and a pink tracksuit top.

"Her upper body had multiple stab wounds. A case of murder is being investigated and no arrests have been made yet," Mophiring said.

TimesLIVE

