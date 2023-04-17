South Africa

WATCH | Trucks catch alight after collision on N1

17 April 2023 - 08:18
Two trucks caught alight after a collision on N1 on Monday morning.
Image: Twitter/iTraffic(GP)

The N1 South between the N4 off-ramp and Lynwood Road in Pretoria was closed on Monday morning after two trucks were involved in a collision and caught alight.  

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said one truck drove into the back of the other truck just before 2am.  

“One truck was engulfed by a fire while the other in the front only had part of its trailer on fire. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire,” he said. 

He said emergency services identified suspected hazardous material on the scene. One patient was treated on the scene with minor injuries and transported to Steve Biko Academic Hospital.  

“Hazardous material company contracted to Sanral was then dispatched to the scene to monitor as well as commence with the cleaning and containment of the hazardous material.”

He added that the road was still closed while a cleanup was in progress.

TimesLIVE

