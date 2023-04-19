South Africa

Man accused of carjacking linked to AKA shooting getaway vehicle, abandons bail bid

19 April 2023 - 20:54 By LWAZI HLANGU
Advocate Annelene van den Heever has represented Siphamandla Ngcobo in connection with the charge of robbery with aggravated assault.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A robbery suspect previously linked to the murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane has abandoned his bail application after an identity parade delay.

Sphamandla Ngcobo briefly made his third appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday. He is charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances.

It was expected that there would be an identity parade and Ngcobo would proceed with his bail application. However, the ID parade did not go ahead after as there were not enough people who could line up with Ngcobo.

He subsequently chose to abandon his bail application for the time being.

Ngcobo was caught in a Cape Town shopping centre in March, along with three other suspects. Initial reports were they were held in connection with the February shootings of Forbes and Motsoane in Florida Road.

The four were transported to Durban and detained for several days before three of the suspects were released.

Despite his advocate Annelene van den Heever successfully arguing there were no links between Ngcobo and the high-profile murder of the rapper and his manager or car that was used, Ngcobo was remanded in custody.

Ngcobo, who is from Durban, allegedly robbed a Mr Ndlovu of a white Mercedes-Benz near Joe Cools pub on the Durban beachfront on January 7. According to sources, the same car is believed to have been used as a getaway car after the rapper and the celebrated chef were killed by two hitmen. 

The matter was adjourned to May 4 for the identity parade.

