South Africa

Four armed men storm hospital, demand doctors' phones, money and valuables

20 April 2023 - 08:19
Armed men robbed doctors of their valuables including phones and money at a hospital in North West. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

MEC of health in North West Madoda Sambatha has condemned an armed robbery at the Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on Wednesday morning.  

Four armed men allegedly entered a boardroom where doctors at the hospital were holding a morning briefing, pointed guns at them and demanded their phones, money and any other valuables. 

Department of health spokesperson in North West Tebogo Lekgethwane said Sambatha who attended a Smile Week launch at the hospital was briefed about the incident on his arrival.  

He questioned the security company and demanded to know how men were able to pass through the security gates with guns.  

The security company said everyone entering the hospital premises is checked but to was unable explain how the men had entered the facility with guns, Lekgethwane said.  

“One of the men was fortunately apprehended still within the hospital premises.  

“The police were called and he was arrested. The police have taken over the case for investigation. Meanwhile, a debriefing session was held with the affected doctors with a view to provide counselling services.”

The South African Medical Association condemned the incident and raised concerns about the safety of doctors and healthcare professionals in the workplace.  

The association said due to poor safety and security in hospitals and clinics, the lives of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are frequently at risk.  

“Assault, attempted rape and rape in health facilities are reported frequently. The association has been actively engaging health authorities and correctional services in each of the provinces on these acts of violence.”

It said a survey it had conducted had shown an increase in violence against healthcare workers in the decade from 2012 to 2022.  

“These were mainly in the public sector.” 

It said many doctors and medical staff are now fearful for their safety and find themselves in a situation of moral distress when it comes to providing care to patients under these adverse conditions.  

